OPP investigating early morning home invasion in Leamington

OPP are searching for three men who allegedly broke into a Leamington home early Monday morning.

Police say three male suspects carrying weapons forced their way into a residence on the 100 block of Oak Street. A female in the home was injured when she attempted to flee out a window.

OPP responded to the break-and-enter report at approximately 5:20 a.m.

Two of the suspects were wearing disguises. The third suspect was not disguised and is believed to have been known to the homeowners.

Police say the incident has possible connections to a disturbance which occurred a few hours earlier outside a business on Talbot Street West.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three suspects is being asked to contact police immediately.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: