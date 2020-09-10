OPP investigating after kitten thrown from car in Essex

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public's help after hearing a kitten was thrown from a moving vehicle in Essex last week, and later died.

The OPP say a witness contacted them claiming they saw a kitten being tossed from the driver's side door of a vehicle as it left the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant on Maidstone Ave. at approximately 5 p.m. on Sept. 3.

The kitten was retrieved by the witness and taken to a veterinary clinic, but later died. A second kitten was found in the same area, but was also dead.

'Disturbing and heartbreaking'

Melanie Coulter, the executive director of the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society, said the incident is "heartbreaking."

"These stories of cats and kittens being thrown from vehicles or dumped out of vehicles is just really disturbing because these are innocent little animals. And as in this case, they can be severely injured when this happens and pass away," she said.

"And even if they survive, it's frightening and they can suffer injuries."

Coulter says there are options for people who may be frustrated by an overpopulation of cats. She urges people to look into resources and make humane choices.

Police hope the public can help identify the vehicle and suspect involved in this cruelty to animal complaint.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.