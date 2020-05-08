Windsor man dies following Lakeshore collision, say OPP
OPP are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Lakeshore Thursday night.
A 40-year-old Windsor man has died
It happened at the intersection of Highway 77 and Lakeshore Road 310 at about 10:30 p.m.
Two vehicles, each with one person inside, collided.
A 40-year-old Windsor man was transported to an area hospital and has since died from his injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 34-year-old Chatham woman, remains in hospital with what police are calling 'non-life threatening injuries.'
The intersection was closed for approximately six hours as the OPP investigated.