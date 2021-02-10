OPP shut down 'illegal bar' in Leamington

Ontario Provincial Police say they caught a bar operating illegally in Leamington last weekend.

Officers with the Leamington detachment responded to a complaint about the bar, located on Erie Street North, around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers saw "a large number of people fleeing the premises," the OPP said in a media release on Wednesday.

Police shut the bar down but have not announced any charges or fines, however one person was arrested on what police described as an unrelated matter.

Police did not provide the name or address of the bar, or specify whether the case involved an existing business.

A spokesperson for the OPP said further details would be released once the investigation is complete.

Bars are among the types of establishments not allowed to open under the province's current COVID-19 restrictions.

Fines for violating the Reopening Ontario Act start at $750. The maximum penalty is $100,000 for an individual and up to a year in jail, or $10 million for a corporation.

Police are currently looking for tips from the public in the case.