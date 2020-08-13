OPP identify man, 28, who drowned in Lake Erie near Wheatley Provincial Park

A 28-year-old man who drowned in Lake Erie last month has been identified.

OPP say Santos Cuc Diaz of Guatemala died near Wheatley Provincial Park.

EMS were called to the waters of Lake Erie just after 4 p.m. on Sunday July 12. Police say the man was under water for about 10 minutes before being pulled out.

CPR was conducted and the man was transported to hospital by ambulance but pronounced dead at the hospital.

