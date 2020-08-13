OPP identify man, 28, who drowned in Lake Erie near Wheatley Provincial Park
A 28-year-old man who drowned in Lake Erie last month has been identified.
Santos Cuc Diaz of Guatemala died on July 12
A 28-year-old man who drowned in Lake Erie last month has been identified.
OPP say Santos Cuc Diaz of Guatemala died near Wheatley Provincial Park.
EMS were called to the waters of Lake Erie just after 4 p.m. on Sunday July 12. Police say the man was under water for about 10 minutes before being pulled out.
CPR was conducted and the man was transported to hospital by ambulance but pronounced dead at the hospital.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.