OPP investigating fatal collision in St. Clair Township

The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a fatal two vehicle collision that happened Wednesday afternoon just south of Sarnia.

Lambton OPP said in a press release that emergency services attended the scene of the collision at Petrolia Line and Kimball Road in St. Clair Township. One of the drivers had life-threatening injuries. EMS took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The road was closed Wednesday for several hours while technical collision investigators were at the scene.

OPP said they would provide updates as more details become available.