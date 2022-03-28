5 sent to hospital following 2-vehicle collision in Leamington

Ontario Provincial Police in Leamington have closed a portion of Essex Road 14 while they investigate a serious collision Monday.

Police say at 8:47 a.m. a minivan with one occupant was travelling south on Essex Road 37 and failed to stop at a stop sign.

The vehicle struck a SUV carrying four occupants.

The driver of the minivan had to be extricated from the vehicle, and was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The four occupants of the SUV were also sent to hospital — some with minor injuries and some with serious injuries, say police.

Essex Road 14 will be closed between Kent Road 1 and Highway 77 while police investigate. OPP say police, Leamington Fire and Windsor-Essex EMS remain at the scene.

