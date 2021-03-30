Driver sent to hospital following transport, minivan collision in Essex: OPP

One person was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision between a minivan and a transport truck in Essex on Tuesday morning.

Emergency responders were called to the scene at County Road 15 and County Road 18 around 8 a.m., according to the OPP.

The police service said in a news release that the truck and van collided, resulting in both vehicles leaving the roadway.

While the minivan driver was transported to hospital due to their injuries, the other driver was not injured.

Authorities say the cause of the crash is still under investigation and the road is expected to be closed for some time.

The closure is affecting County Road 15 between the 6th Concession and the 8th Concession, as well as County Road 18 between Walker Road and Giardini SR Road.

The OPP is asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.