Police investigating $15K in damage to dump trucks in Tecumseh

Police are investigating after more than a dozen dump trucks were found damaged in Tecumseh earlier this month.

Officers responded to a report of mischief at a business on Tecumseh Road East near Lesperance Road on May 10, the OPP said in a media release on Monday.

The owner arrived at work and found "significant" damage to 13 dump trucks had taken place sometime overnight. Overall, the damage is estimated at over $15,000, OPP said.

"The investigation is ongoing and the OPP want to remind all residents that if they see anything suspicious to please contact the police immediately," the police service stated in a media release on Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information to call or reach out to CrimeStoppers.

