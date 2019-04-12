OPP nabs driver going faster than 195 km/h on 401 after car ends up in ditch

A man was taken to hospital with minor injuries after travelling faster than 195 km/h on Highway 401 and ending up in a ditch.

At 2 a.m. Thursday, OPP was informed of a fast-moving vehicle travelling in the eastbound lanes.

At the border between Essex County and Chatham-Kent, officers "set up observation," according to a media release, and recorded the vehicle going faster than 195 km/h.

For safety reasons, police did not attempt to catch the vehicle and notified colleagues further east.

The driver lost control at the 112 kilometre marker — between the Victoria Road and Orford Road exits — and ended up in the south ditch, where the vehicle rolled over.

After being treated in hospital for minor injuries, a 28-year-old man from Toronto was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and stunt driving.

His driver's licence has also been suspended.