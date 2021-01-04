Murder charge laid in death of Corunna woman

A Corunna, Ont., man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman over the holidays.

According to a statement issued by Ontario Provincial Police, officers responded at a location on Riverside Drive in St. Clair Township during the early morning hours of Dec. 31.

One person was arrested and another was deceased, police said.

They identified the victim as 51-year-old Cheryl VanHuizen of Corunna. In an online obituary for VanHuizen, it says that she was a "happy and proud mother watching her kids become successful young adults."

She is survived by her mother and her two children.

"She will be forever missed, but we know that she's in heaven making her dad laugh," the obituary reads.

A 51-year-old man, also of Corunna, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police have not disclosed what, if any, relationship there is between the two.

They described the death as an "isolated" incident and said there is no threat to public safety.

The man made a court appearance and has been remanded into custody, police said.

Corunna is located within St. Clair Township, south of Sarnia.