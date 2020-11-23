One dead, another seriously injured after collision on Highway 401, say OPP
One person is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision Monday morning on Highway 401, said Ontario Provincial Police.
Both vehicles were travelling eastbound when a collision occurred
Two vehicles had been travelling eastbound on Highway 401, past County Road 42. A collision took place around 11 a.m. between the vehicles, resulting in one leaving the road and stopping in the south ditch, OPP said in a news release.
The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.
Easbound lanes of Highway 401 at County Road 42 will be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Chatham-Kent detachment at (519) 352-1122.
