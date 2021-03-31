One driver is dead following transport truck, minivan collision in Essex: OPP
A 46-year-old Harrow resident has died following a crash between a minivan and transport truck in Essex on Tuesday, the Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
Investigation is ongoing, say police
A 46-year-old Harrow resident has died following a crash between a minivan and transport truck in Essex on Tuesday, the Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
The driver of the minivan was transported to hospital following the crash but later died, police said. The other driver was not injured.
The incident occurred Tuesday around 8 a.m. at County Road 15 and County Road 18 in Essex.
A preliminary investigation found that the minivan and transport truck collided, causing both vehicles to leave the road.
An investigation is ongoing, according to police, and the road has reopened.
The OPP is asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?