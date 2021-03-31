One driver is dead following transport truck, minivan collision in Essex: OPP

A 46-year-old Harrow resident has died following a crash between a minivan and transport truck in Essex on Tuesday, the Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

The driver of the minivan was transported to hospital following the crash but later died, police said. The other driver was not injured.

The incident occurred Tuesday around 8 a.m. at County Road 15 and County Road 18 in Essex.

A preliminary investigation found that the minivan and transport truck collided, causing both vehicles to leave the road.

An investigation is ongoing, according to police, and the road has reopened.

The OPP is asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

