Do you know this man? OPP release sketch in hopes of identifying body found in Essex

Provincial police are hoping to identify a man who was found dead at Crystal Beach in Colchester over one year ago.

A sketch of his face has been released.

Police say the man's body was located in the Town of Essex on March 26, 2022.

He's described as standing six feet two inches to six feet to five inches and weighing anywhere from 180 to 230 pounds.

He didn't have any teeth and had black or brown curly hair — wearing a long-sleeved navy blue shirt, blue jeans and a black "True Religion" belt — with two pairs of socks and black work boots.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

There's no word if foul play is suspected.