Pedestrian fatally struck by transport truck on Hwy. 401, OPP say

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a transport truck on westbound Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent Friday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a collision at about 6:40 a.m. on the highway just east of Bloomfield Road.

No one else was injured in the crash. Police did not explain why there was a pedestrian on the highway.

The highway is open with lane restrictions in place due to the collision investigation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are seeking information from the public.

