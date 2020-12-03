OPP charge 38-year-old woman in fatal collision that killed cyclist raising funds for kids with cancer

A 38-year-old woman of St. Clair Township has been charged after a 34-year-old cyclist was killed in a collision this summer, the Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday.

Lori Neville was cycling to raise money for childhood cancer on Aug. 22, when she was hit by a vehicle around 10 a.m. at Petrolia Line in St. Clair Township, south of Sarnia.

In a news release at the time, the OPP said after the cyclist and vehicle collided, Lori was sent to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Now, three and a half months later, OPP said in a news release Thursday that they have arrested and charged a woman suspected to have been involved in the incident with dangerous operation causing death.

"She was a great person, she always wanted to help people," Natalie Neville, Lori's wife, told CBC News back in August after the collision.

The couple has a three-year-old son.

A memorial in honour of Lori Neville has been placed at the location where she died. (Submitted by: Troy Shantz)

Lori had started cycling as a hobby, then in June, she signed up to ride with Great Cycle Challenge Canada to fight childhood cancer, said Neville.

"I think she was just looking at our son and if something ever happened, she would want there to be that support there, so she felt bad for families that had to go through that and I think it just kind of touched her heart and gave her motivation," Neville said at the time about Lori's decision to support childhood cancer.

The suspect is scheduled to appear at Sarnia's Ontario Court Justice on Jan. 11, 2021.