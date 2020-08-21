OPP charge Sarnia man with 2nd degree murder in infant death incident

Lambton County OPP say they have laid charges against a man in relation to the death of an infant that happened last year.

OPP say that on August 20, 2019, officers, emergency medical services and the St. Clair Township Fire Department responded to a call at a Corunna home about a two-month-old baby in medical distress.

Police say the baby, Liam Watson, died in hospital days later on August 26.

After a year of investigation including many partners, the OPP say they have charged Sarnia man Nathan Watson, 20, with second-degree murder.

The man was arrested and held in custody for a scheduled court appearance on August 21 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should contact the Lambton County OPP Major Crime Unit at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.