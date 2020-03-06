OPP charge Essex man with arson for Wineology Tecumseh fire

Ontario Provincial Police say they have an Essex man in custody in relation to a fire that was intentionally started at Wineology in Tecumseh.

The fire broke out early Monday morning, just two weeks after another fire gutted the Walkerville location of the chain in Windsor.

On Wednesday, OPP released photos of a man they believed was involved in the Tecumseh Road East fire.

OPP said they have a 30-year-old Essex man in custody in relation to that fire.

He's charged with arson, break and enter, and possessing break-in instruments.

More from CBC News Windsor: