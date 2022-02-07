OPP seize $1.2M of illegal cannabis in Leamington
Ontario Provincial Police say they've seized over $1-million worth of illegal cannabis over the weekend.
Provincial police say an investigation is ongoing
OPP said they executed a search warrant at an address on the 600 block of Talbot Road East in Leamington on Saturday.
Police say they seized more than 2,400 illegal cannabis plants which were at "various stages of growth."
They also found 16,000 grams of packaged cannabis and cannabis processing equipment.
Police say the total amount seized is valued at $1.2 million.
OPP conducted the warrant with the Community Street Crime and the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team units.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and are asking anyone with information to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.
