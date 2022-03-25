$4.5M worth of illegal cannabis seized in Leamington, say OPP
Four people from the Toronto area face charges after a cannabis-growing operation was busted in Leamington.
About 7,600 plants were found at the property
Four people from the Toronto area face charges after a cannabis-growing operation was busted in Leamington.
OPP searched a property on the 100 block of Mersea Road 5 Thursday.
Police seized 7,600 marijuana plants in various stages of growth, along with 225 kilograms of processed cannabis and growing supplies.
Police say the value of what they seized is $4,418,490.
The four people arrested were charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four cannabis plants.