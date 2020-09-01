OPP issue Canada-wide arrest warrant for Windsor woman

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a Windsor resident suspected to be involved in an attempted murder, according to a news release from the Ontario Provincial Police Essex County's major crime unit Monday.

Police have been searching for 29-year-old Talita Isola Campbell since a July 19 incident on Robinson Street in Leamington where a 39-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound. EMS sent the woman to a local hospital to be treated for the injury, which police say was non-life threatening.

Campbell is wanted for attempted murder and other firearm-related offences.

In Monday's news release, police said she should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Campbell is described as having brown skin, standing at a height of 5' 4" and with a medium build,according to police. She was last seen wearing glasses, black pants, a dark shirt and had her hair in a ponytail.

She is known to use an alias of Sam or Samantha Smith.

Police said that Campbell has ties in Windsor and the Greater Toronto Area.

Anyone who knows Campbell's location is asked by police to contact 911 immediately or call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).