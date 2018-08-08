OPP blitz hits Windsor-Essex roads and waterways during long weekend
Two initiatives in Tecumseh and Lakeshore yielded numerous charges and warnings
Windsor-Essex OPP were kept busy during the Civic Holiday long weekend, as two initiatives in Tecumseh and Lakeshore yielded numerous charges and warnings against drivers and boaters.
"Regrettably certain motor vehicle drivers and operators of vessels continue to put themselves and others in harm's way," OPP detachment commander Glenn Miller said.
2 children among the 6 fatalities on OPP-patrolled roads over this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LongWeekend?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LongWeekend</a>. Over 500 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SlowDownMoveOver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SlowDownMoveOver</a> charges and 7,800 other traffic-related charges laid by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GiveThemSpaceKeepThemSafe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GiveThemSpaceKeepThemSafe</a> <a href="https://t.co/jyRirZmXcX">pic.twitter.com/jyRirZmXcX</a>—@OPPCommHawkes
On the road
On Highway 3 in Tecumseh:
- nine provincial offence notices were issued — including one involving cell phone use and another for speeding
- a three-day drivers' license suspension was handed down for an impaired driving warning
- three warnings of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario were given
On County Road 22 in Lakeshore:
- 10 provincial offence notices were issued
- two warnings of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario were given
In the water
OPP marine operators also reported high traffic of recreational boats in local waterways over the long weekend.
Three separate rescues took place to save raft operators, multiple paddle boarders and an overturned catamaran. No injuries were sustained.
Several provincial offence notices were also issued under the Liquor Licence and Canada Shipping Acts.
