OPP looking for 7 beagles stolen in Lakeshore

Ontario Provincial Police in Lakeshore are looking for the public's assistance in tracking down seven dogs that were reported stolen.

The theft was reported to police on Saturday.

Police say seven beagles were stolen from a property on Lions Club Road in Lakeshore sometime early on Saturday. (OPP)

According to the OPP, there was a break-in at a property on Lions Club Road in the early morning hours, resulting in the theft of seven beagles.

"Police are looking for assistance in locating the stolen dogs in the shortest available time to prevent undue harm or stress to the animals," OPP said in a media release on Saturday.

The police service is asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators or contact CrimeStoppers.