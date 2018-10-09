OPP investigating assault on Chrysler Canada Greenway involving weapon

OPP are investigating an alleged assault on the Chrysler Canada Greenway involving a weapon that happened Sunday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m.

A man reported that he was walking on the greenway when he was approached and struck with a weapon by another man, who took items from his wallet and fled the area.

The victim attended a nearby hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

OPP say the male suspect is described as five feet nine inches to five feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 68 kilograms (150 pounds) and dressed in all black.

