OPP say kitten not thrown from car, but fell from undercarriage

OPP say they have concluded an investigation following an animal cruelty report where a kitten was allegedly thrown from a vehicle.

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police say they have concluded that the kittens were not thrown, but had fallen from the vehicle's undercarriage.

OPP responded to a report of the incident on Sept. 3 on Maidstone Avenue in Essex at approximately 5:00 p.m.

The kitten was retrieved by a witness and taken to a veterinary clinic, but later died. A second kitten was found in the same area, but was also dead.

The OPP say they were able to identify the driver of the vehicle, and after investigating, found out the kittens were not thrown.

