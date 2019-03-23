Driver of stolen vehicle speeds, flees from police and hits police cruiser

A 36-year-old man from Windsor is facing numerous charges after allegedly speeding down westbound Highway 401 and fleeing from police.

OPP first responded to call of a speeding vehicle early Sunday morning. The vehicle was later found to have been stolen from the Brantford, Ont. area.

Police made multiple attempts to stop the vehicle but the pursuit was ended prematurely "in the interest of public safety," police say.

Police stopped chase when the vehicle continued into Essex County at Manning Road.

At a later time, police spotted the driver at County Roads 19 and 42 and an attempt to arrest him was made. However, he saw police and fled.

It wasn't until the suspect reached County Road 22 and Patillo Road in Lakeshore that police were able to stop the vehicle.

Before then, the driver "made intentional contact with a police cruiser," police say.

There were no injuries and the police vehicle had some minor damage.

The driver faces the following charges: