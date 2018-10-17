Health unit community survey on supervised consumption site now open

If you've wanted to weigh on in whether or not Windsor should have permanent facilities where people can consume drugs with supervision, now is the chance.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is conducting an online survey to find out what people in Windsor think about supervised consumption sites.

This community consultation is part of a process the federal government requires before it can approve the sites in a community.

These sites would be places people could go to inject drugs such as opioids under supervision to prevent overdoses. The survey asks 12 questions related to this issue and is accessible via the health unit's website.

Theresa Marentette, CEO of WECHU, said some of the questions include if people see benefits in having a "supervised injection service" in the city.

"If there are any challenges they could foresee, any concerns, any questions they may have, and lack of knowledge on what a safe injection site would look like, where they think it could be," said Marentette, "Those kinds of questions."

Adults over the age of 16 years who live, work, or go to school in Windsor-Essex are encouraged to fill out this survey, which will be available until Dec.17.

"Substance use is complex and requires more than one approach," said Marentette.

"Supervised injection services have the potential to address the issues that we are seeing in Windsor and Essex County, including overdose-related deaths, public injection and discarding of needles, access to treatment and other health and social services, and Hepatitis C rates."

She said community organizations are looking into the issues as part of the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Use Strategy. This survey is intended to help inform decisions around offering such a service in the city.

The health unit will issue a report on the findings of the survey sometime next year.