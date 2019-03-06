Class project turns into opioid panel discussion

It started as a class project, and now it's a panel discussion event with seven different speakers lined up.

On the National Day of Action on the Overdose Crisis, five social work students from the University of Windsor have organized a discussion about opioid and substance use downtown.

City councillors, the Downtown Mission, and Moms Stop the Harm are just a few of the people who will take part.

After the panel, a naloxone training session led by a pharmacist will teach interested people how to use naloxone. Kits will also be handed out.

"To enable people to be able to respond if they are ever in a situation where they witness someone overdosing," said Stacey Lock, a third-year social work studen. "So they can be empowered to do something about it."

The event begins at 12 p.m. Tuesday at the School of Social Work.

According to Lock, the downtown campus of the university is in the "epicentre" of the opioid crisis in Windsor.

"Through research locally, that's where opioid overdoses are happening," said Lock.

"We're inviting people who use substances, people in recovery, community stakeholders, students. It's an open event." said Lock. "But I really want people who use substances to know that their community supports them."

Lock said she hoped by bringing everyone to the same table, people who use substances can "address their self-worth" and feel like they are supported.

The school project was never supposed to be implemented, but the group of students decided to make it a reality anyway.

"Why don't we just do this? There's a lot of stigma in our community, a lot of misunderstanding around people using substances," said Lock.

They don't get extra credit for the event. It was actually a project in the fall semester, but Lock and her team wanted to change attitudes in the city.

"We're meeting people where they're at," said Lock. "Being approachable, not being judgemental, providing services. People are more often willing to seek help, to get support [when not being judgemental]."

The panel is also expected to address the new Windsor-Essex County Opioid and Substance Strategy released last week.