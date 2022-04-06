9 opioid overdoses reported over week-long period, says health unit

A public alert was issued Wednesday by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) following a significant increase in opioid-related overdoses and emergency calls.

Between March 28 and April 3, nine opioid overdoses were reported by local hospitals.

Of those incidents, six cases involved fentanyl and three involved non-overdose fentanyl use.

Historical records show this is higher than the two-year and five-year averages.

During the same week, another 14 substance use-related calls to EMS services were also made. WECHU said this exceeds the 2022 average of 10.5 calls per week.

The public alert was issued via the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS) group, comprised of community partners including the health unit, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare and Windsor Police Services.

Wednesday's alert marks the third this year for the Windsor-Essex region.

In 2021, 13 such alerts were issued for the region.

More from CBC Windsor: