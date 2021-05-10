Windsor-Essex sees record opioid overdoses in pandemic year

The number of overdoses and opioid-related deaths in Windsor-Essex set new records in 2020, amid a pandemic the region's top doctor says has especially affected those with substance use disorders.

"It's a troubling trend," said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health, who presented the new data on Monday.

There were 249 overdoses in 2019 in Windsor-Essex, compared with 348 last year, according to preliminary figures.

Last year, 64 lives were lost to opioid overdoses, compared with 48 the year previous.

Both the death toll and the annual number of overdoses are higher than any recorded in the 14 years of data presented on Monday.

Fentanyl was the most common drug involved in the opioid overdoses recorded locally, the data showed.

Windsor-Essex's rate of opioid-related deaths is roughly on par with the provincial average, but the worsening of opiod deaths was a trend in most parts of the province.

All but a handful of Ontario's 31 public health units saw the number of fatalities increase year over year in 2020.

Deaths and overdoses had been on an upward trend years before the pandemic hit due to the opioid crisis, but Ahmed suggested that the pandemic could be "complicating things further, leading to more overdoses, especially in our region."

So far this year, there have been seven overdose alerts issued by the Windsor-Essex Community Overdose and Substance Strategy (WECOSS).

There were 16 overdoses in between April 26 and May 2 alone, according to WECOSS.

Ahmed said the public health unit and its partners are working on providing supports.

"We hope that we can address some of these issues through our partnerships and the available resources, and look for additional resources as needed," he said.