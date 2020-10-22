Windsor police will soon equip some officers with life-saving naloxone

Windsor police will soon equip some officers with the life-saving drug that can reverse an opioid overdose, according to police board member and city councillor Rino Bortolin.

Following Thursday's police board meeting where Bortolin inquired about the decision to have officers carry naloxone, he told CBC News that it has been approved initially for officers who transport prisoners to the detention centre. The naloxone kits have not yet been issued. He continued to say that police chief Pam Mizuno is also looking at equipping other units with the drug.

Last week, CBC News reported that Windsor police were the first to respond to at least 14 overdose calls where naloxone was used.

This news comes as the local health unit put out an overdose alert Thursday following 11 opioid overdoses that took place within the week of Oct. 13 and Oct. 20. Eight of these involved fentanyl, according to the alert.

It continued to say that in a 24-hour period on Tuesday there were nine substance misuse and overdose related emergency room visits.

More to come.

