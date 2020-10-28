3 people died in Sarnia from suspected opioid overdoses in a span of 4 days

In four days, three people died from suspected opioid overdoses in Sarnia, according to police.

Sarnia Police say they responded to eight overdoses between Oct. 23 and Oct. 27.

The service believes that the overdoses were caused by opioids, specifically fentanyl.

"It is also believed, but not confirmed, that the opioids being used are either very potent or a "bad batch,"" the release reads.

Police said they are warning the public of this "serious health concern" and advise that those using opioids keep the following in mind:

Have someone with you that can administer naloxone when required.

Ensure you have naloxone available and are trained in its use.

Call 911 immediately if someone has overdosed.

Windsor sees nearly a dozen opioid overdoses in a week

Last week, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issued an alert over a high rate of opioid overdoses that occurred within the span of a week.

The health unit said that between Oct. 13 and Oct. 20 there were 11 opioid overdoses, eight of which involved fentanyl.

Nine of the overdoses occurred in just 24 hours and led to emergency room visits.

Following this news, the Windsor Police Service said it would start equipping some units with naloxone.

Windsor police is the only major city police service in Ontario that has not allowed its officers to carry naloxone.