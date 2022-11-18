Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor

Health unit issues alert following 11 opioid overdoses in one week

A spike in opioid overdoses within one week has led the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to issue an alert to the community. 

This is the 9th opioid-related alert issued this year

CBC News ·
Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Carolyn Bennett says doctors should be more willing to prescribe pharmaceutical-grade alternatives to street drugs, citing it a document by the B.C. College of Physicians and Doctors that says it will better support patients (Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images)

A spike in opioid overdoses within one week has led the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) to issue an alert to the community. 

The alert from the health unit's Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS) said that local hospitals reported 11 opioid overdoses between Nov. 3 to Nov. 9 and that four of these involved fentanyl. 

This is the 9th opioid-related alert issued by the health unit this year. 

The WECHU is working on establishing a supervised consumption and treatment site in downtown Windsor. In August, the health unit's CEO said if and when government approval is granted, the facility could be up and running in months.

Windsor-Essex saw a 21 per cent increase in fatal overdoses in 2021 compared with 2020, according to provincial data.

In total, 86 people lost their lives to opioid overdoses last year.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now