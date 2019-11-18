38 opioid-related deaths in Windsor-Essex in first 6 months of 2019

More than 150 people have visited Windsor emergency rooms due to opioid poisoning in the first six months of the year.

According to preliminary data released by Public Health Ontario, 152 people were treated in local emergency rooms between January 2019 and June 2019.

In those six months, 38 people were hospitalized and 38 people died due to opioids.

Month Emergency visits Hospitalizations Deaths January 2019 23 7 6 February 2019 26 5 7 March 2019 28 7 9 April 2019 26 8 7 May 2019 22 5 5 June 2019 27 6 4

More than 400 Ontarians died from opioid overdoses in the first three months of 2019. Overdoses across the province led to 3,420 emergency room visits from April 2019 to June 2019, according to data released this week by Public Health Ontario.

Across Canada, close to 14,000 people have died from opioids over the last four years.

In Windsor-Essex in 2018, 51 people died from opioid-related causes.