What does Windsor need? We want your election thoughts at Open Streets this weekend
Is Windsor better than it was four years ago? What does it need? And what matters to you as we head into the municipal election this fall? CBC Windsor wants your answers to these questions, and we'll be at Open Streets this Sunday to hear them.
The municipal election is Oct. 24
Is Windsor better than it was four years ago? What does it need? And what matters to you as we head into the municipal election this fall?
CBC Windsor wants your answers to these questions, and we'll be at Open Streets this Sunday to hear them.
Katerina Georgieva, host of Windsor News at 6, will talk to voters near Prosperity Place in Sandwich Town. We'll be on Sandwich Street between Mill and Detroit streets starting at 10 a.m.
You can also let us know what you think by filling out the form below.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?