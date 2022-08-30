What does Windsor need? We want your election thoughts at Open Streets this weekend

Is Windsor better than it was four years ago? What does it need? And what matters to you as we head into the municipal election this fall?

CBC Windsor wants your answers to these questions, and we'll be at Open Streets this Sunday to hear them.

Katerina Georgieva, host of Windsor News at 6, will talk to voters near Prosperity Place in Sandwich Town. We'll be on Sandwich Street between Mill and Detroit streets starting at 10 a.m.

You can also let us know what you think by filling out the form below.