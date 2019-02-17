What's open and closed in Windsor for Family Day

Here is what's open and closed on Family Day in Windsor.

Groceries and Shopping

Devonshire Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LCBO and Beer Stores will be closed.

Call Centres

The 311 Call Centre will be closed on Monday, Feb. 18. The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours.

Garbage and Recycling

Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection will be delayed by one day. Commercial, front-loader and weekly collections are not delayed. Full details are in the Waste Collection Calendar.

The public waste depot is closed on Feb. 18.

Parks and Recreation

All scheduled rentals will take place as normal, but community and customer care centres are closed.

Adie Knox Herman and Gino & Liz Marcus pools will be closed, but the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The WFCU Centre pool will also be open from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Charles Clark Square will be open for free skating, but Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Rink will be closed.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Libraries and Museums

All Windsor Public Library locations are closed for Family Day. Regular hours resume on Tuesday.

The Chimczuk Museum and Francois Baby House are also closed for Monday.

Transit Windsor

City buses will operate on a Sunday or Holiday schedule. The schedule for the tunnel will operate on a regular weekday schedule. The customer service office is also open regular hours.

Parking Enforcement

There will be no parking enforcement on Feb. 18 and ticket payment offices will be closed. Ticket payments can still be made online.