What's open and closed in Windsor over Christmas holidays

Here's what's open and closed over the Christmas holidays in Windsor.

City services

The 311 call centre has reduced hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. The call centre is closed entirely on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26, as well as on Jan. 1, 2020. For all other weekdays in that timeframe, the call centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 211 call centre remains open 24/7 throughout the holidays.

There will be no garbage collection on Dec. 25, Dec. 26 or on Jan. 1, 2020. Residential services are delayed until after the holidays.

There will be a special Christmas tree and yard waste collection available the weeks of Jan. 6, 2020 and Jan. 13, 2020.

The public drop-off depots are closed Dec. 24 to Dec. 26 and on Jan. 1, 2020.

Transit Windsor has adjustments to service on Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, as well as on Jan. 1, 2020.

Parks and recreation

City-operated arenas close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. All arenas are closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Lanspeary Lions and Charles Clark Square's outdoor rinks will close at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Bright Lights Windsor is open every night from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the holiday season, except for a full closure on Dec. 25 and early closures (4 p.m.) on Dec. 24, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2020.

All branches of the Windsor Public Library are open on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Branches are all closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26, as well as Jan. 1, 2020. The Budimir, Central and Riverside branches are open on Sunday Dec. 29 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Chimczuk Museum and Francois Baby House are closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Shopping

Devonshire Mall closes at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, and at 7 p.m. on Dec. 26. The mall is closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2020.

Tecumseh Mall is also closed at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24, Dec. 26 and Dec. 31, and closed entirely on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.