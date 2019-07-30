What's open and closed in Windsor over the Family Day holiday

Here's what's open and closed over the Feb. 17 Family Day holiday in Windsor.

City services

The city's 311 call centre will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17. Regular hours will resume on Feb. 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 211 call centre will be open 24 hours on Feb. 17.

Residential collection services on Feb. 17 are delayed by one day. However, night commercial collection, as well as front-end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed.

All Windsor Public Library locations will be closed on Feb. 17. Regular hours will resume on Feb. 18.

City buses with Transit Windsor will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Feb. 17.

The Tunnel Bus will operate on a normal weekday schedule.

Parks and recreation

All community centres and all customer care centres will be closed on Feb. 17, with the exception of scheduled rentals.

The indoor pools at Adie Knox Herman and the Gino and Liz Marcus Community Complex will be closed.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The WFCU Centre is also open on Feb. 17 for a scheduled tournament. Additionally, the WFCU Centre will be open for a family swim from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Windsor Express basketball team is playing against the Sudbury Five at 5 p.m. in the main bowl. Admission is free for Family Day.

Charles Clark Square will have free supervised skating from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 17.

The Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Rink will be closed.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 17. Entry will cost $15 all day.

The Chimczuk Museum and Francois Baby House are normally closed on Mondays, and will be closed on Feb. 17.

Shopping

Devonshire Mall will be open on Feb. 17, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tecumseh Mall will also be open on Feb. 17, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.