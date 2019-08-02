Open and closed in Windsor for Civic Monday

Here's what's open and what's closed in Windsor for Monday, August 5.

City services

The 311 call centre will be closed Monday but the 211 call centre remains open.

There will be no garbage or recycling pick up. Residential services will be delayed by one day.

Public drop off depots for garbage and household wastes will be closed on Monday.

There will be no parking enforcement, but tickets can still be paid online.

Enwin's call centre will also be closed on Monday.

Parks and recreation

All community centres are closed for the holiday Monday, but outdoor pools will be open from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sandpoint Beach will be opened with a lifeguard present from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Windsor International Aquatic Centre is available for open adult swim from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No swimming lessons will run at either indoor or outdoor pools.

Adventure Bay is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

All branches of the library are also closed for the holiday.

Transit Windsor

City buses will operate on a holiday or Sunday schedule on Monday. The tunnel bus schedule will be on the regular weekday schedule.

Shopping

Devonshire Mall is open on the holiday Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tecumseh Mall is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Select LCBO stores remain open on Monday, with normal hours on Saturday and Sunday. Many grocery stores are open but most will have amended holiday hours.