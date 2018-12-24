Christmas 2018: What's open and what's closed in Windsor

Here is what's open and closed for the holidays in Windsor.

City services

City of Windsor offices will be closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26. They will also be closed Jan. 1 for New Year's Day. The next council meeting is Jan. 7 at 6 p.m.

The 311 Call Centre has reduced hours for Dec. 24, operating from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will be closed Dec. 25 and 26 and Jan 1. Normal hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. apply to all other weekdays during the holiday season.

The 211 Call Centre remains open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week throughout the holidays.

There will be no residential garbage or recycling collection services on Dec. 25, Dec. 26 or Jan. 1. Nightly commercial collection will not change. Collections will be delayed after the holidays to catch up, and a special Christmas tree and yard waste collection will be scheduled between Jan. 7 and Jan. 14.

The public drop-off depots are closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.

Parks and recreation

Community centres continue with scheduled rentals. Arenas are closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26, as well as Jan. 1. They close at 2 p.m. Dec. 24 and on Dec. 31. Outdoor rinks close at 3 p.m. those days.

Bright Lights Windsor is open until Jan. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Adventure Bay Water Park is closed on Dec. 25, but open for the rest of the holidays. Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 have 4 p.m. closing times.

Windsor Public Library branches are open Dec. 24 until 1 p.m. They are closed Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. For New Year's Eve, branches are open until 5 p.m.

The Chimczuk Museum is closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 but open on Dec. 26.

Transit Windsor

For Dec. 24, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, service is offered on a Sunday schedule. Transit services do operate on Dec. 25 but are on a special schedule with roughly a 60-minute service schedule from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exact schedules vary by route.

Groceries and shopping

Devonshire Mall is open until 5 p.m. Dec. 24. The mall is closed Dec. 25 but open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Boxing Day.

Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets is also closed Christmas Day but open Dec. 26 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Banking

Most major Canadian financial institutions are closed Tuesday and Wednesday, including TD Canada Trust, Royal Bank of Canada, CIBC, BMO and WFCU.

Canada Post

There is no regular delivery or collection Dec. 25 or Dec. 26.