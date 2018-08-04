Civic Holiday: What's open and closed in Windsor

The long weekend is here and here are the modified hours of operations for various amenities and city services.

City services

City of Windsor offices will be closed on Monday, Aug. 6 for Civic Holiday.

The Planning, Heritage and Economic Development Standing Committee will be meeting Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 4:30 p.m.

The city council meeting set for Aug. 7 has been cancelled. The next one will be held on Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. in joint session with the Planning, Heritage and Economic Development Standing Committee in council chambers.

311 is closed on Aug. 6. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, Aug. 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

211 is open 24 hours on Sunday and Monday.

Waste collection

There is no collection on Monday, Aug. 6. All residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection will be delayed by one day.

There is no delay for night commercial, front-end loader and weekly recycling.

You can call 311 for more information or visit the City of Windsor's website.

The waste disposal depot at Central Avenue and E.C. Row Expressway is closed on Aug. 6.

Parks and recreation

All community centres and customer care centres are closed on Aug. 6, with the exception of scheduled rentals.

All indoor pools and arenas are closed Aug. 6. There will be no indoor and outdoor swimming lessons on Monday.

However, Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre is open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for adult fit lanes and open adult swim.

All outdoor pools are open 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, weather and water quality permitting. Sandpoint Beach is also open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Adventure Bay Family Water Park is open on Civic Holiday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All locations of the Windsor Public Library are closed on Monday, Aug. 6. Regular hours resume on Tuesday.

Museum Windsor locations at Chimczuk Museum and Francois Baby House are closed on Monday, Aug. 2.

Parking tickets

There is no parking enforcement on Monday, Aug. 6. Ticket payment offices will be closed, but you can still make payments online.

Public Transit

City buses will run on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday, Aug. 6. You can visit Transit Windsor's website to see schedules and route maps. The Tunnel Bus will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

Customer service at 300 Chatham St. W. is open with regular hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday. The sales office at 3700 North Service Rd. E. is closed.

You can get more information through calling 311.

Alcohol and shopping

Beer Store

Select stores open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 6. You can get a full list on the Beer Store website.

LCBO

All stores open Saturday and Sunday with regular hours.

Select stores across the province will be open. You can get specific store hours on the LCBO website.

Devonshire Mall

Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 6.