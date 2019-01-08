New retail rules for wine should help Ontario wineries

A resolution supported by the Windsor Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce received 100 per cent approved at the annual general meeting.

The WERCC was looking for an Ontario-wide resolution regarding the cost of selling wine. The chamber believed new retail rules would bolster the local wine region.

The passed resolution addressed the following:

Eliminating the 35 per cent import tax.

Eliminating the 6.1 per cent retail store tax on domestically produced wine.

Ensure direct delivery of all Ontario wine to new retail opportunities.

WERCC president and CEO Rakesh Naidu said he was "delighted" the resolution was adopted.

"The unanimous support highlights the importance of this issue for our province," said Naidu. "It is a step forward towards reducing the tax burden which will help the industry grow."

Chambers of commerce from Leamington, Prince Edward County, Niagara and Grimsby were co-sponsors for the resolution.