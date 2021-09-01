Ontario has thousands of abandoned gas wells. Here's where they are

An abandoned gas well is likely the source of the hydrogen sulfide gas that was detected ahead of an explosion in Wheatley, Ont., according to Chatham-Kent officials.

The blast injured 20 people and reduced two buildings in the downtown core to rubble.

CBC Windsor has learned there are thousands of abandoned natural gas and oil wells all over the province.

You can see them for yourself, using this interactive map. It shows all petroleum wells in Ontario that have been abandoned or have an unknown status, according to the Ontario Petroleum Data System.

Old oil and gas wells are typically decommissioned by capping and pouring cement, Scott Mundle, one of Canada's foremost experts in identifying gases from abandoned wells, told CBC Radio's Windsor Morning in June.

Hydrogen sulfide is present in naturally-occurring reservoirs as well as in sewer gas. It is flammable and highly toxic, he said.

