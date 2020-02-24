SIU terminates investigation of 51-year-old man's death, clears police of any wrongdoing

The Ontario SIU has terminated an investigation into the death of a 51-year-old man last month in Windsor.

The provincial Special Invesigations Unit said someone had reported that their vehicle had been stolen in the area of Ottawa Street and Gladstone Avenue on Jan. 3.

At about 9 p.m. that night, Windsor police officers found the vehicle and began to slowly follow it, before it struck a parking sign.

"Both the driver and his 51-year-old male passenger fled the vehicle. The driver was arrested, but the passenger managed to flee to a nearby apartment," according to an SIU release.

Investigators say the man collapsed while trying to enter an apartment. He was later transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The SIU adds police say did not physically engage with the man at any time.

According to SIU director Joseph Martino, the pathologist attributed certain rib injuries to old fractures which had not healed properly. Newer rib fractures which the man received were consistent with chest compressions that occurred while the man was trying to be resuscitated at the scene.

"There is no question of any criminal offence having been committed by the police in connection with the man's death," the SIU said.

"Accordingly, as there is patently nothing to investigate as far as the potential criminal liability of any police officer is concerned, the investigation is hereby discontinued, and the file is closed."