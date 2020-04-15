SIU investigating Windsor police response to Marentette Avenue disturbance call

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating Windsor police's handling of a disturbance call on Marentette Avenue that took place on Monday.

SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon confirmed via email that three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

Hudon said the incident took place at approximately 2:30 a.m. at a residence on Marentette Avenue.

Windsor police officers located a 30-year-old person of interest in the backyard of a home.

Following an "interaction between officers and the man," the person was arrested and then taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a "serious injury," according to Hudon.

When asked for comment, Windsor police said "any and all inquiries should be directed to the Special Investigations Unit."