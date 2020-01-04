Ontario SIU investigating death of 51-year-old man in Windsor

The provincial Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a 51-year-old man in Windsor, authorities announced Saturday.

According to a release, two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to investigate the death of the man who died Friday evening. A post-mortem is scheduled for Sunday, in London, Ont.

The SIU said preliminary information suggests the man went into medical distress in a rooming house on Pelissier Street, after fleeing a vehicle reported stolen earlier in the evening.

The vehicle was reported at approximately 8:30 p.m., and was allegedly stolen from the area of Ottawa Street and Gladstone Avenue.

A Windsor police officer found the vehicle and followed it to the area of Wyandotte Street and Church Street, where the vehicle hit a parking sign.

Two vehicle occupants fled on foot and the driver was "arrested quickly," according to the SIU.

The 51-year-old man was a vehicle passenger and made his way to the Pelissier Street rooming house where he went into medical distress.

"An individual reported this, resulting in police and EMS attending the address," reads an excerpt from the SIU's Saturday media release. "The man was pronounced dead at the scene."