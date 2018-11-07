Windsor school band to perform original song to honour 100th anniversary of WWI

Across the province from Windsor to North Bay, eight schools have joined together, along with the Ontario Band Association, to commission an original piece by Canadian composer Vince Gassi in honour of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

Each school will premiere the song, To Cross The Sleeping Green, at their Remembrance Day ceremonies this week.

Assumption College Catholic High School in Windsor is one of those schools.

"It's a special piece," said Brian Zanier, the music teacher at Assumption. "It's a very unique piece, it's a very serene and introspective piece."

Its senior concert band has been rehearsing since September in preparation for the assembly this Friday, when they'll perform the piece for the very first time.

Zanier explained that in writing the music, Gassi was inspired by a photography exhibit by Dianne Bos called The Sleeping Green. The photographer took modern day pictures of No Man's Land and different places where WWI took place, and those photos are on display at the Art Gallery of Hamilton.

Zanier says it took the students some time to get used to the pace of the song, but that it's really grown on them. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Further inspiration was drawn from a poem by Isaac Rosenberg called Break of Day in the Trenches, according to Zanier.

Learning to play the piece itself was a challenge for students because the piece has never been recorded before, so they couldn't listen to it online or elsewhere, but Zanier said they've really come to enjoy it.

Here's a look at Assumption's Concert Band rehearsing through the piece. 0:53

'Really beautiful'

"I think it's a really beautiful piece even though it's a little slow tempo compared to other songs," said Grade 10 student and trumpet player Bang Hao Wang.

Zanier says the band has been working on the piece since September. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Fellow band mate Cassie McAuley, who plays the flute, said the band is still perfecting the song and their teacher's guidance has been helpful throughout the experience.

"I think this song is really great," she said.

"It sounds really beautiful when played as a whole band and I think it's really cool how it was written for us and other schools in Ontario and we're going to be the first ones able to play it."

Zanier said the piece has really grown on the students and now it really speaks to them.

"Not many people can say they had a piece written especially for them by a well-known composer."

Here are the eight schools involved in the project: