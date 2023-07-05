Ontario to require temporary foreign worker agencies, recruiters to be licensed starting Jan. 1

Ontario will require temporary help agencies and recruiters of temporary workers to have a licence to operate, effective Jan. 1, Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced Wednesday.

The move comes after the province said inspections have shown "multiple" help agencies are paying temporary foreign workers below minimum wage and denying employment rights.

"While temporary help agencies are vital to Ontario's businesses and job seekers looking to get their foot in the door, for too long they have operated in a grey zone that allows criminals to prey on vulnerable workers," McNaughton said.

Starting in 2024, the system will require temporary help agencies to provide $25,000 in a letter of credit that can be used to repay owed wages to employees.

It also adds penalties of $50,000 for repeat violations.

Businesses and job seekers can often be unaware if agencies or recruiters are meeting employment standards, the province said.

Database to check agencies part of new system

Under the new system, employers will be able to check an online database before they work with an agency to see if the agency meets licensing requirements.

It will be against the law for companies to knowingly use unlicensed businesses for staffing.

Temporary help agencies can apply online and continue to operate until they receive a licence. If their licence or a renewal of a licence is refused, they must cease operations within 30 days.

Licences must be renewed annually.

According to the government, last year, there were about 2,300 temporary help agencies operating across the province employing about 114,000 workers.

In 2020-2021, Ontario inspections found more than $4 million was owed to over 10,000 employees on farms, food processing, storage, warehousing and retirement homes.