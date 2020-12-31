VIA Rail train strikes unoccupied car in Lakeshore: OPP
No injuries were sustained after a VIA Rail train struck a car in Lakeshore Wednesday evening, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
Driver left the vehicle prior to the collision, police say
Just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, a car was struck by the train on Golfview Drive near Valentine Avenue, police said in a news release.
Police said the driver exited the vehicle prior to the collision. He was not injured, nor were any passengers on the train.
The driver has been charged with failing to give way to railway equipment under the Railway Safety Act, police said.
