One person is dead after a vehicle hit a parked vehicle in Tecumseh: OPP

One person is dead after a vehicle hit another parked vehicle in Tecumseh on Thursday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP's Tecumseh Detachment and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to the incident, which took place around 3:35 p.m. on Banwell Road near County Road 42.

The driver of the vehicle was brought to hospital, but later died, police said.

Police continued to investigate, but the road has reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).